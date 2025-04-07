Herrera (knee) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

After exiting the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox due to left knee inflammation, Herrera was sent in for further testing. According to manager Oliver Marmol, those tests returned clean, but Herrera will still need time to heal from the knee injury and will go on the IL. Pedro Pages drew the start behind the plate in the nightcap of Sunday's twin bill and will likely get the lion's share of starts at catcher in Herrera's absence. Herrera had gotten off to a hot start to the season, slashing a blistering .381/.458/1.048 with four home runs, 11 RBI and six runs through 24 plate appearances.