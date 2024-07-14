Romero (4-1) allowed a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning without allowing a run, earning the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cubs.

Romero was a little shaky but got the job done in the eighth inning. The Cardinals then took the lead with a two-run single by Nolan Arenado in their half of the frame to put Romero in line for the win. He hasn't been charged with a run over his last eight appearances, allowing seven hits and two walks over six innings in that span. For the season, the setup man has a 2.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 34:9 K:BB, 26 holds and four blown saves across 40.2 innings.