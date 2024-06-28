Arenado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 11-4 loss to the Reds.

Arenado cut the deficit to 5-2 with his third-inning blast, but the Cardinals weren't able to build off it. While he's battled a couple of arm injures recently, the third baseman has still put together a decent June. He's batting .260 with a .698 OPS this month, though just five of his 20 hits have gone for extra bases over the last 21 contests. Overall, Arenado is at seven homers, 34 RBI, 27 runs scored, one stolen base and a .258/.313/.378 slash line for the year.