Arenado (forearm) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Giants.

Arenado exited early in Saturday's 9-4 win due to discomfort in his left forearm. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Arenado received an injection to alleviate the pain, and the Cardinals are still waiting to see how the veteran third baseman responds to the shot until determining his availability for their upcoming three-game set with Atlanta that begins Monday. Brandon Crawford will pick up a start at the hot corner Sunday and bat eighth while Arenado rests.