X-rays on Arenado's right hand game back negative after he was hit by a pitch during Thursday's win over Pittsburgh, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado struck out swinging on a pitch that hit him in the hand during the eighth inning. He immediately headed back into the Cardinals' clubhouse to get checked out, but manager Oliver Marmol said Arenado simply suffered a bone bruise and is considered day-to-day. The 33-year-old is slashing .273/.340/.386 with a home run and five RBI since the beginning of June.