Fernandez (0-2) allowed a run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Marlins.

Fernandez had not given an earned run over his last 10 innings, earning three holds over nine appearances in that span. He wasn't as fortunate Wednesday, as Otto Lopez delivered a walk-off single in the ninth inning to stick Fernandez with the loss. The 26-year-old right-hander has been a positive part of the Cardinals' bullpen this year with a 2.59 ERA, though his 1.24 WHIP and 34:12 K:BB over 31.1 innings aren't particularly dominant. He's added a save and four holds but will likely continue to function mostly in a low-leverage role.