Helsley earned the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

Helsley's decision to get some extra rest during the All-Star break appeared to pay off Tuesday. The right-hander struck out the side on just 13 pitches, earning his league-leading 33rd save. Helsley has now delivered nine straight scoreless innings -- he's allowed just five hits while striking out 11 in that span. Overall, his ERA is down to 2.25 across 44 innings this season with a 1.16 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB.