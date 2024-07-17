Hence (undisclosed) threw a side session last weekend, but did not attend the Futures Game as he opted to focus on getting healthy and returning to action for Double-A Springfield, KY3 News reports.

He exited a June 5 start with what the Cardinals labeled as "cramping" and then pitched one inning June 23, but he has never been placed on the injured list despite throwing just three innings since the start of June. As an undersized, hard-throwing 21-year-old, Hence is at a high risk of arm injuries, so it makes sense for he and the team to focus on following the rehab process rather than appearing in the Futures Game. On the season, Hence had a 3.29 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 54.2 innings. He may have wore down last season, as he logged much worse stats across the board in the second half, although that also coincided with him getting bumped up to Double-A.