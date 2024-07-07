Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol confirmed Sunday that Edman (wrist) remains on track to begin his minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Edman's surgically repaired right wrist apparently responded well to batting practice sessions in Springfield on Friday and Saturday, with the latter being a live session against rehabbing right-hander Riley O'Brien (forearm). Unless Edman experiences another setback with his wrist in the next day, he'll see his first game action of the season Tuesday. Edman will presumably remain on his rehab assignment throughout the week before the Cardinals reassess his status coming out of the All-Star break.