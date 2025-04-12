Edman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

The 29-year-old utility player accounted for all of the game's offense in the sixth inning when he drove a Matthew Boyd changeup over the left-field fence, a no-doubt homer that traveled 423 feet. Edman is improbably tied with Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber, Mike Trout and Tyler Soderstrom for the major-league lead with six long balls, and while he can't be expected to maintain that pace all season, he also appears to be a completely different hitter than he was earlier in his career with the Cardinals. Dating back to last season, Edman has gone yard 12 times in his first 52 games as a Dodger, and so far in 2025 he sports an 84th percentile barrel rate, 89th percentile average exit velocity and 91st percentile hard-hit rate.