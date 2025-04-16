Edman went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rockies.

The 29-year-old utility player continues his remarkable start to the season. While the doubles were Edman's first two-baggers of the year, he's slugged six homers in 19 games, leading to a .274/.308/.575 slash line with 12 runs and 14 RBI. He's only swiped one bag so far, well below his usual pace, but Edman's activity on the basepaths should pick up once he's stopping at first base more often when he makes contact.