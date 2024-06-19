Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Brown (neck) resumed throwing Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Brown landed on the 15-day injured list June 11 with what the Cubs labeled as a stress reaction to the left side of his neck. Counsell said that the pain in Brown's neck is already subsiding, and the fact that the right-hander is throwing again bodes well for his chances of avoiding an extended absence. Jordan Wicks (oblique) was placed on the IL just four days after Brown, so the Cubs have turned back to Kyle Hendricks as their No. 5 starter in the meantime.