Brown remains in the mix for the Cubs' No. 5 rotation spot along with Colin Rea, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Brown took the loss in relief in Chicago's season opener in Tokyo on Tuesday, but he could slot into the rotation once the Cubs begin the domestic portion of their season later this week. The veteran Rea seems like the favorite for the role, with Brown shifting to long relief, but manager Craig Counsell said he is still considering both pitchers. Javier Assad (oblique) could ultimately reclaim the spot once he returns, but either Brown or Rea should see a short-term boost in fantasy value, depending on whichever player is starting.