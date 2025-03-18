Brown (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits across 2.2 innings to take the loss in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat to the Dodgers in Tokyo. He walked three and struck out five.

It was eventful 2025 debut for Brown, who followed starter Shota Imanaga after he tossed four scoreless innings. Brown was able to miss some bats, but the lefty also struggled with his control, which was a bit of an issue last year when he posted a 3.1 BB/9. Brown could be a starting option for the Cubs at some point this season, though for now he looks locked into a long-relief role.