Brown will undergo a scan on his neck in mid-November, with the hope that he will be cleared to throw without restrictions this offseason, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brown didn't pitch after early June this season due to a benign area of concern in his neck. The Cubs seem optimistic that he will head into spring training healthy, but they won't know for sure until the results of the exam are in. Brown split time between the rotation and bullpen with the Cubs in 2024, holding a 3.58 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB over 55.1 innings. If healthy, he would likely compete for a spot in the rotation in 2025.