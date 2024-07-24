Swanson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Brewers.

Swanson stole second after leading off the ninth inning with a single, but the Cubs couldn't bring him home. The shortstop has logged back-to-back multi-hit games against Milwaukee after going 1-for-9 with three walks over three contests versus Arizona coming out of the All-Star break. Swanson has struggled to a .217/.289/.347 slash line with nine home runs, seven steals, 31 RBI, 37 runs scored, 13 doubles and a triple over 92 games this season.