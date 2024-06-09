Swanson went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Reds.

It's a small sample, but over his last five games, Swanson has gone 7-for-19 with four extra-base hits, including a home run in Friday's contest. On the season, the shortstop is batting just .220 with a .658 OPS, though if he continues his recent level of play, his overall stats should start to look better. Swanson will see ample playing time moving forward as long as he's healthy, so he should remain locked into fantasy lineups as he heats up.