Hoerner went 3-for-8 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

The Cubs got swept in the twin bill while being out-scored 16-7, but Hoerner did his best to spark some offense and reached base twice in each contest. The 27-year-old infielder extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the process, a stretch in which he's slashing .375/.426/.425 with two doubles, six runs and eight RBI. Hoerner hasn't even attempted a stolen base since June 27 however, and his 14 steals through 88 games is a mild disappointment after he swiped 43 bags in 2023.