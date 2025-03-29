Hoerner isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Arizona.
Hoerner went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the Cubs' domestic opener Thursday but followed it up with an 0-for-4 outing Friday. He'll now take a seat Saturday while Jon Berti picks up a start at the keystone and bats ninth.
More News
-
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Tallies two hits in 2025 debut•
-
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Appears ready for Opening Day•
-
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Could be ready for domestic opener•
-
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Making spring debut Friday•
-
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Set to miss season-opening series•
-
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Recovery in 'great spot'•