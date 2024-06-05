Imanaga allowed five runs (one earned) on seven hits and struck out six without walking a batter over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Tuesday.

Christopher Morel's fielding error in the fourth inning was costly, as the White Sox rallied against Imanaga. The southpaw ultimately exited in the fifth after just 69 pitches (48 strikes), and the Cubs rallied to get him off the hook. After a historically strong first nine major-league starts, Imanaga has been tagged for 12 runs (eight earned) over 8.2 innings in his last two appearances. He's now at a 1.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 65:10 K:BB over 62.1 innings. His control remains sharp, so it's likely this recent poor stretch is just a bit of regression that he'll have to work through.