Pfaadt (4-6) picked up the win over Atlanta on Thursday, allowing three hits over six shutout innings while striking out four.

Pfaadt went 1-2-3 through the first three innings and never allowed a runner to reach second base while he was on the mound. It was the first shutout of the season for the right-hander, who induced 11 whiffs in the contest, and he's now logged quality starts in four of his last six outings. He's also gone at least six innings in 12 of his last 14 starts and hasn't walked a batter in either of his last two to open the month of July.