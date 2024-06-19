Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Washington.

Marte got it started early with a two-run home run in the first inning. He later plated a run on a sacrifice fly. While he's had a good season to date -- one that's generating All-Star buzz from Arizona Sports -- Marte can be even more productive if Corbin Carroll's bat stays hot ahead of him in the lineup. Carroll's batting .340 over the last 12 games, and Marte has driven in 10 runs during that stretch. For the season, Marte has an .863 OPS, 15 home runs, 42 RBI, three steals and 50 runs scored.