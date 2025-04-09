Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Marte will miss a "series of weeks" with a left hamstring strain, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. "There's no timeline on it," Lovullo said while referring to the injury as a Grade 1 strain. "We just gotta let him heal, let him recover and once we get to that point, we'll start to initiate some baseball activities."

Marte sustained the injury last Friday during Diamondbacks' recent road trip and underwent an MRI when the club returned to Arizona on Monday. His absence leaves a hole in the Diamondbacks' lineup, which has been filled defensively by Tim Tawa and Garrett Hampson for now. Geraldo Perdomo has taken over Marte's spot in the order, serving as the leadoff batter against lefties and batting second against right-handers.