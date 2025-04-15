Marte (hamstring) will take live batting practice Tuesday, Jose M. Romero of AZCentral.com reports.
Marte is ramping up activities, but the big test will come when he's cleared to run and it's uncertain when that might happen. The Diamondbacks hope the second baseman is ready to return by late April or early May.
