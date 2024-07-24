Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Gurriel is 4-for-22 over five games since the All-Star break, with none of those hits going for extra-bases. He also hasn't generated an RBI in that span. The outfielder hit a stellar .318 with eight extra-base hits and 14 RBI over the 21 contests leading into the break. For the year, he's at a .259/.289/.407 slash line with five steals, 13 home runs, 56 RBI, 45 runs scored, 15 doubles and a triple over 93 games.