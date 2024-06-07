Vargas went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in Thursday's 11-7 victory versus Pittsburgh.

Vargas started in left field and batted eighth in the order. He hit safely in his fourth straight game with a fourth-inning double and also stole a base and scored after reaching on a fielder's choice in the fifth. Vargas has held his own with a .250/.318/.550 slash line, one homer, three doubles, three RBI, five runs and a steal over 22 plate appearances this season. He's currently on the short side of a platoon with Jason Heyward -- Vargas has started each of Los Angeles' past three games against a left-handed starter while sitting out the team's past four contests against a right-hander.