Sasaki agreed to terms on a contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

After listening to offers from many teams throughout the offseason, Sasaki will ultimately decide to join the Dodgers, who were heavily favored to land the 23-year-old from the start. Over four seasons in Japan, Sasaki compiled a 2.02 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across 414.2 innings. Although his initial deal is only a minor-league contract, per Romero, the right-handed phenom is certainly good enough to pitch in the majors immediately. That being said, it's unclear where he will fit in the Dodgers' star-studded rotation.