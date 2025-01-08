Verlander signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Verlander battled shoulder and neck injuries in 2024, the latter of which he's hinted at returning too soon from and could have played a factor in him finishing the year with a 5.48 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 90.1 innings -- easily the worst line of his illustrious career. Set to turn 42 in February, he's unlikely to approach numbers similar to his 2022 AL Cy Young campaign, though a full offseason of recovery could enable the veteran righty to return to form as a quality starter in 2025.