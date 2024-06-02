Brooks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Though he'll take a seat while southpaw Nestor Cortes takes the hill for the Yankees, the lefty-hitting Brooks appears to have settled in as the strong side option of a platoon at first base with the right-handed-hitting Wilmer Flores. Brooks has started in the Giants' last three matchups with righties and has gone 1-for-6 with two walks and two runs in four games overall since he was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday following LaMonte Wade's (hamstring) placement on the injured list.