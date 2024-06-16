Brooks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Brooks looked as though he might hold down a strong-side platoon role at first base following his call-up from Triple-A Sacramento on May 28, but he appears to have since faded into a pure backup role behind Wilmer Flores. He'll be out of the lineup for the fifth straight game, with the Giants facing three lefty starters and two righties during that span.
More News
-
Giants' Trenton Brooks: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Giants' Trenton Brooks: Not starting versus LHP•
-
Giants' Trenton Brooks: Heading to bench versus lefty•
-
Giants' Trenton Brooks: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Giants' Trenton Brooks: On bench versus lefty•
-
Giants' Trenton Brooks: Taking seat against lefty•