Brooks went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.

The steal was Brooks' first at the major-league level. The 28-year-old has seen most of his playing time at first base, but he's hitting just .143 over his first nine contests, which hasn't been good enough to keep Wilmer Flores on the bench. Brooks has added a meager .393 OPS, one RBI, three runs scored and a 3:6 BB:K through 24 plate appearances. Brooks' time on the major-league roster may come to a close when LaMonte Wade (hamstring) is able to return from the injured list.