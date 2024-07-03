Schneemann went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.

Schneemann has gone 10-for-41 (.244) with three homers and nine RBI over his last 13 games. The utility man is at a .262/.356/.508 slash line over his first 73 plate appearances in the majors, which has been enough to keep him in the lineup fairly regularly. He's seen most of his recent playing time between center field and right field, offering a left-handed-hitting option to complement righties Tyler Freeman and Jhonkensy Noel.