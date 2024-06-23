Clase struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Clase retired the side on 15 pitches for his 23rd save of the season. He's pitched four perfect innings over his last four appearances after giving up runs in back-to-back outings June 9 and 11. The 26-year-old has been nearly untouchable for the Guardians with a 0.74 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 37:3 K:BB over 36.1 innings. He's posted over 40 saves in back-to-back years, and he's well on his way to making it three campaigns in a row.