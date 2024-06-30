Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI double and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Royals.

Ramirez has already had a strong first half of the campaign, but he's been especially impressively lately. Over his last 12 games, he's batting .340 (17-for-50) with five homers, four stolen bases, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored. He's now hitting .280 on the year with an .890 OPS, 23 homers, 75 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 steals. He's on pace to return to the 30-homer mark for the first time since 2021, and he could have a chance to challenge for his first 40-homer campaign.