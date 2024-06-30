Allen (8-4) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing three earned runs on six hits and zero walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Allen never found his footing in this one, surrendering runs in the first two frames before exiting in the fifth inning. This comes off the back of a brutal outing where he allowed three home runs and was pulled after just three innings. The 25-year-old has been an adequate source of wins thanks to the Cleveland offense, but he sports an ugly 5.75 ERA, a 1.54 WHIP and a 67:31 K:BB across 83 innings this season. The southpaw will look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for next weekend against the Giants.