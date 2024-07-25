Curry is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Curry will make his second straight turn through the rotation after he previously picked up his fourth start of the season with the Guardians -- and his first since May 27 -- on Tuesday against the Tigers. Since he had been building up a starter at Triple-A Columbus prior to getting plugged into the big-league rotation coming out of the All-Star break, Curry had only light workload limitations in place Tuesday, when he took a no-decision after giving up two earned runs over 4.1 innings and 62 pitches. Curry should be capable of working deeper into Sunday's contest, though it will be contingent on him keeping a potent Phillies lineup at bay.