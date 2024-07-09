Rodriguez (quadriceps) is starting in center field and batting in the cleanup spot for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Rodriguez was removed from Saturday's game against the Blue Jays due to a quadriceps injury. He was absent from the lineup Sunday, but he managed to pinch hit in the eighth inning and was hit by a pitch in his lone plate appearance. The Mariners' day off Monday seems to have done the trick for Rodriguez as he returns to his regular post in center field for Tuesday's series opener. Since June 1, the 23-year-old is slashing .212/.273/.331 with four home runs, nine RBI and a 25.0 percent strikeout rate across 128 plate appearances.