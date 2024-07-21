Munoz (1-5) took the loss Saturday as the Marlins fell 1-0 to the Mets, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The rookie right-hander tossed 44 of 74 pitches for strikes in one of his best big-league outings to date, but the Miami offense gave him no support at all. Munoz's control remains an issue -- he's issued multiple walks in six straight outings, stumbling to a 5.64 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 20:17 K:BB through 30.1 innings over that stretch. The Marlins have little choice but to leave him in their injury-ravaged rotation however, and Munoz is scheduled to make his next start at home next week against the Orioles.