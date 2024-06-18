Peterson allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over the Rangers.

Peterson delivered a quality start as the Mets piled on 14 runs of support in the victory. He's earned three straight wins and has produced a quality start in two of his first four outings this season. He dropped his ERA to 3.97 with a 12:8 K:BB through 22.2 innings. Peterson also generated a season-high 11 whiffs, including six with his fastball. His next start is expected to be on the road against the Cubs.