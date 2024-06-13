Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs in a 10-4 victory versus Miami on Wednesday.

Lindor opened the bottom of the first inning with a double and subsequently scored on Harrison Bader's home run. The shortstop hit a long ball of his own in the eighth frame, going 414 feet to center field. Lindor has disappointed a bit this season after notching his first 30-30 campaign last year, though with 11 homers and nine steals he's one theft away from reach double digits in both categories -- something only seven MLB players have done so far this season.