Manaea yielded two hits, three walks and struck out six over six shutout frames but did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Pirates.

Manaea had another strong outing, picking up back-to-back quality starts for the first time since 2022. The left-hander did not allow a hit until two outs in the fourth, when Ke'Bryan Hayes reached on an infield hit. Unfortunately, Manaea did not get much run support, which continues a common theme with him since he's still at five wins this season despite allowing three runs or fewer in 14 of his 17 starts.