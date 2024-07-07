Young went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 14-6 win over the Cardinals.

The 24-year-old center fielder doesn't offer much with his bat while hitting at the bottom of the order for the Nationals, but Young continues to cause a nuisance when he reaches base. Through 78 big-league games this season he's slashing .261/.321/.327 with one homer, 18 RBI, 45 runs and 20 steals in 25 attempts. Washington's youth movement is in full swing, but Young isn't necessarily guaranteed to keep his spot in the starting lineup as Dylan Crews could be the next prospect the team brings up to The Show.