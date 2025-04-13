Young will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Young will pick up his fourth start in five games and appears to have re-emerged as the Nationals' preferred option in center over the struggling Dylan Crews, who owns a .272 OPS on the season and will now sit for the second straight day. Though Young hasn't been particularly effective with the bat either -- he enters Sunday with a .595 OPS in 32 plate appearances -- his speed and defensive acumen could be enough to keep him ahead of Crews on the depth chart for now.