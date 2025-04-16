Young is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Young will head to the bench for the second time in three games while Dylan Crews receives the starting nod in center field. Though Young (.700 OPS) has handily outproduced Crews (.290 OPS) this season, the Nationals have more of an investment in Crews -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft -- and are likely to keep him involved in at least a part-time role while he's up with the big club. Young thus looks like he could be stuck in a timeshare with Crews unless the Nationals choose to option the latter player to Triple-A Rochester if he continues to flounder at the plate.