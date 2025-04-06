Young is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Young is on the bench for the second day in a row, but the Nationals aren't yet ready to pull the plug on him as an everyday player while he's struggled to a .067/.263/.133 batting line through his first 20 plate appearances of the season. According to Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post, manager Dave Martinez said that Young has been held out of the lineup the past two days in an effort to clean up his hitting mechanics. The Nationals wanted to have Young address the issue before it turned into a season-long concern, and Martinez noted that the 25-year-old is set to return to the lineup Monday versus the Dodgers.