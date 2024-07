Irvin didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Cincinnati, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks across seven innings. He struck out seven.

Irvin entered Sunday's start having allowed six earned runs in back-to-back appearances, but he rebounded with a seven-inning quality start. However, the left-hander did yield multiple home runs, surrendering solo shots to Noelvi Marte and Stuart Fairchild. In 123.0 innings, Irvin has a 3.44 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. He's on track to face the Cardinals in St. Louis next weekend.