The Nationals will call up Wood from Triple-A Rochester prior to their game Monday against the Mets, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan reports.

Wood is one of the top prospects in all of baseball and has had a phenomenal season at Rochester, slashing .346/.458/.578 with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases over 51 contests. He also boasts a 17.3 percent walk rate and just an 18.2 percent strikeout rate in the International League, which is particularly impressive considering he's just 21 and he fanned at a 31.5 percent clip between High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg in 2023. Wood is capable of handling all three outfield spots and could be used both in center field and left field with the Nationals.