Soroka agreed to terms on a one-year, $9 million contract with the Nationals on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Soroka started last season with a 6.39 ERA and 1.51 WHIP after nine starts with the White Sox. His performance improved dramatically after moving to the bullpen, posting a 2.75 ERA and 1.22 WHIP alongside a 60:20 K:BB over 36 frames as a reliever. The Nationals will attempt to transition Soroka back into a starting role, per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, but given the 27-year-old's injury history and the fact he hasn't reached 100 innings since 2019, the Nationals may look to limit his workload.