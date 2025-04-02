The Nationals are listing Soroka (biceps) as their scheduled starter for Sunday's game versus the Diamondbacks, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Soroka is scheduled to play catch Wednesday after exiting Monday's outing against the Blue Jays due to a right biceps cramp. He'll need to get through Wednesday's catch and a bullpen session later this week without any setbacks, but if that happens the Nationals expect him to take the ball this weekend.
