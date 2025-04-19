Now Playing

Soroka (biceps) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Soroka has been out of action since late March due to a right biceps strain. He resumed his throwing program in a simulated game Wednesday, and barring any setbacks from his session Saturday, the 27-year-old right-hander should embark on a rehab assignment next week.

