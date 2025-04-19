Soroka (biceps) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Soroka has been out of action since late March due to a right biceps strain. He resumed his throwing program in a simulated game Wednesday, and barring any setbacks from his session Saturday, the 27-year-old right-hander should embark on a rehab assignment next week.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Slated for simulated game•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Goes on IL with biceps strain•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Lined up to start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Leaves start with biceps cramp•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Walks off with trainer•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Stumbles in final spring outing•